Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 1, including the following:
9:16 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 34 Reed Road, carbon monoxide call.
1:17 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 376 Ashuelot Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
2:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Sanitation Lane, odor investigation.
4:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., service call.
5:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 West St., fire alarm.
5:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 629 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
6:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, service call.
8:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 West St., service call.
8:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Main St., propane heater caught on fire in vacant building, minor damage.
9:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 46 Rand Road, fire alarm.