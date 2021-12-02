Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 1, including the following:

9:16 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 34 Reed Road, carbon monoxide call.

1:17 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 376 Ashuelot Main St., brush/smoke investigation.

2:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Sanitation Lane, odor investigation.

4:35 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 66 Brown Ave., service call.

5:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 West St., fire alarm.

5:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 629 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.

6:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, service call.

8:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 West St., service call.

8:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Main St., propane heater caught on fire in vacant building, minor damage.

9:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 46 Rand Road, fire alarm.