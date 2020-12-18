Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Dec. 17, including the following:
12:13 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Washington St., fire alarm.
12:15 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 192 Francestown Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 434 Winchester St., service call.
1:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., fire alarm.
1:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Long Hill Road, fire alarm.
2:14 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 524 West Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
9:53 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 79 West Shore Road, chimney fire, no injuries or further damage.
10:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Roxbury St., carbon monoxide call.
10:49 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1 Keene Road, service call.
Noon, Jaffrey Fire Department to 24 Saw Mill Drive, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:26 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 18 Depot Road, plugged chimney.
1:55 p.m., Francestown Fire Department to 2 New Boston Road, fire alarm.
2:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
3:15 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., stove fire, no injuries or further damage.
3:33 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 2 Forest St., odor investigation.
5:27 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Contoocook Lane, service call.
6:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 457 Middle Winchendon Road, fire alarm.
7:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 8 Christian Court, LP gas.
8:40 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 14 Peterborough St., LP gas.
9:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 144 Castle St., assist other agency.
10:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Governor Square, carbon monoxide call.