Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Dec. 16, including the following:
5:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., issue with the municipal fire system.
3:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 360 Middle Hancock Road, service call.
5:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Page St., fire alarm.
7:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 425 Jaffrey Road, motor home fire, no injuries.
8 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Beech St., fire alarm.
8:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 112 Old Walpole Road, electrical hazard.
8:24 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 40 General James Miller Road, carbon monoxide call.