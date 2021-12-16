Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Dec. 15, including the following:
3:40 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 75 Yellow Wings Road, fire alarm.
8:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Ashuelot St., odor investigation.
9:07 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., service call.
11:22 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 35 Old Route 12 North, brush/smoke investigation.
1:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 255 West St., fire alarm.
3:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:25 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 103 Bowkerville Road, fire contained to a chimney.
8:11 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Breed Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.