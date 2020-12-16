Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Dec. 15, including the following:
12:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 18 Atlantic Drive, carbon monoxide call.
2:13 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
7:59 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 15 Church St., odor investigation.
8:28 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1011 Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Snow Road, fire alarm.
10:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, service call.
11:02 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 210 Sawyers Crossing Road, service call.
1:09 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 324 Hancock Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:14 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1 Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:32 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 7 Sycamore Hill Road, minor fire in a repair garage, no injuries.
4:37 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 28 Finch Way, pellet stove fire spread to exterior of the house, no injuries.
4:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 48 High St., service call.
6:33 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 1 Bonds Corner Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.