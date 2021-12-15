Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Dec. 14, including:
1:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 16 Suburban Acres, service call.
7:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 Concord St., odor investigation.
7:36 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 29 Church St., gas investigation.
8:20 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
10:18 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 56 Sugar House Road, fire alarm.