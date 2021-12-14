Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Dec. 13, including the following:
4:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Butler Court, odor investigation.
11:49 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
11:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 65 Dickinson Road, service call.
2:34 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 101 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
2:57 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 375 Middle Hancock Road, fire alarm.
3:40 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 29 Nancy’s Way, fire alarm.
6 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 5 Square, tree/wires/transformer call.