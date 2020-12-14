Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Dec. 11-13, including the following:
Friday
4:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Martell Court, fire alarm.
7:02 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 689 Brattleboro Road, carbon monoxide call.
7:41 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:32 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Troy Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:17 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, reported structure fire that turned out to be kids playing with matches.
5 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Concord Street, motor vehicle crash with reported injury, no further information available.
6:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:07 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Hemlock Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1059 West Swanzey Road, service call.
11:51 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
12:52 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:31 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 506 East Lake Road, fire alarm.
11:14 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 Concord St., reported structure fire that turned out to be a problem with a furnace.
1:01 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.
5:38 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 547 Royalston Road, service call.
5:51 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 974 Old Walpole Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be an issue with a pellet stove.
6:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Lucinda Terrace, carbon monoxide call.
7:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 20 Kennedy Drive, odor investigation.
7:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 73 Grove St., service call.
7:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Hastings Ave., carbon monoxide call.
7:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Franklin Street, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
11:20 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 214 Gilson Road, odor investigation.
1:11 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to N.H. Route 63, motor vehicle crash into a tree, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
3:29 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 438 Walpole Valley Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., motor vehicle crash with a bicycle, no medical transport.