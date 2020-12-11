Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Dec. 10, including the following:

5:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.

7:40 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 128 Anderson Road, service call.

10:21 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

10:48 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Chesham Road, assisting another agency.

12:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Court St., fire alarm.

4:11 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:42 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 40 Korpi Road, fire alarm.

6:05 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 418 Sawmill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:20 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.

7:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 103 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.

8:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 39 Franklin Mountain Crossing, fire alarm.

9:05 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 97 Verry Brook Road, service call.

10:33 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 272 Old Swanzey Road, structure fire with no injuries.

