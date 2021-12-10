Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Dec. 9, including the following:

1 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

6:07 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 5 Morse St., carbon monoxide alarm.

7:01 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

8:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 424 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.

10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 543 Main St., carbon monoxide alarm.

12:51 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. One person taken to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening leg and shoulder injuries.

4:07 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

4:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.

4:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.

5:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Nashua Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

