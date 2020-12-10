Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Dec. 9, including the following:
12:14 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 38 North St., reported structure fire that turned out to be an issue with an electrical outlet.
12:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 9 Surry Park, reported structure fire that turned out to be a problem with a furnace.
1:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 198 Old Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:18 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 57 Warwick Road, reported appliance fire that turned out to be burnt food in a microwave.
1:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 439 West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
5:28 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 680 Oxbow Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
5:42 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 341 N.H. Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
5:51 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Thatcher Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no reported injuries.
7:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sawyers Crossing Road, electrical hazard.
9:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 25 Plowshare Lane, carbon monoxide call.
11:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 33 Granite St., outdoor fire in a barrel that was extinguished.