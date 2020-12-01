Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Nov. 30, including the following:
7:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Water St., carbon monoxide call.
10:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 667 Main St., tree/wires/transformer call.
2:56 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 247 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
3:20 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Zephyr Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 312 Forest Road, electrical hazard.
3:57 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 17 Vatcher Road, electrical hazard.
5:32 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Butterfield Hill Road, service call.
6:52 p.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 144 Middletown Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Tarbell Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:10 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 510 Route 12A, service call.
8:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Hillside Ave., service call.
9:46 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to North Road, road washed out due to rain, now reopened.
10:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Arch St., service call.
10:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Burt St., fire alarm.
11:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 River St., service call.
11:51 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Rascal Mountain Lane, fire alarm.