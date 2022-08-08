Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, including:
Friday
6:13 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
10:25 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 120 Howeville Road, fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 460 West St., municipal fire system call.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation. Small fire extinguished before the department’s arrival.
2:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, outside/dumpster call. Trash burning on top of grease container at Wendy’s, extinguished safely.
5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
5:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Beaver St., fire alarm.
8:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, fuel spill. 40-50 gallon tank overfilled with fuel oil.
Saturday
7:52 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, brush/smoke investigation. Site check.
9:58 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:51 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical.
11:24 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
12:25 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Ashuelot Main Street, assisted Winchester police with disabled vehicle.
1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Oriole Ave., odor investigation. Determined to be electrical issue.
1:46 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:25 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:46 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Monomonac Terrace, fire alarm.
7:18 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:08 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 729 North Bennington Road, other call. Report of loud explosion, nothing found. Later determined it was a small earthquake centered in Deering.
9:21 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Hayward Drive, unknown fire. Non-permitted burn, no issues.
11:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., structure call. Ventilation issue, power went out at McDonald’s as workers were cleaning grills.
Sunday
5:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 76 Meadow Road, fire alarm.
12:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Bancroft Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:33 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:34 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to King Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department 317 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 56 Dover St., odor investigation.
6:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Fitzgerald Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash. Pedestrian struck by vehicle. No medical transport.
9:18 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
