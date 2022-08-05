Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Aug. 4, including:
2:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 358 Main St., fire alarm.
10:41 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, brush/smoke investigation. Rekindle of fire in Pisgah Park.
1:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Production Avenue, brush/smoke investigation. Small mulch fire.
4:18 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 351 Winchester St., fire alarm.
6:36 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to South Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:52 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:08 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:23 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Pine Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 5 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
7:52 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Tolman Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road. Blown out tire on vehicle, no fire.
11:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
11:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 428 Winchester St., appliance call. Burned out belt on air conditioning unit, no fire.
