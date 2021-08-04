Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 3, including:

4:36 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 175 Marlboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.

6:56 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Flat Roof Mill Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

6:59 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 Oliver Hill Road, service call.

8:42 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 61 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.

9:05 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

9:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Adams St., fire alarm.

7:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 83 Ralston St., service call.

7:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 36 Concord St., brush/smoke investigation.

9:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Winchester Court, carbon monoxide alarm.

11:14 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 678 East Shore Drive, fire alarm.

11:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 815 Court St., fire alarm.