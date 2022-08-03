Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 2, including:
6:26 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Chesterfield Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:43 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 9 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
8:15 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 216 Old Harrisville Road, fire alarm.
9:01 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:01 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Pontiac Drive, vehicle crash. One transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
11:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
11:56 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 493 Old Street Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
12:34 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 164 Old Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
5:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 493 Route 202, fire alarm.
6:07 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Apple Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:19 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 632 Forest Road, electrical hazard. Electrical fire in building. Extinguished as first alarm. No injuries.
8:25 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 41 Pine Road, fire alarm.
9:04 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 72 Atkinson St., service call.
9:10 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
