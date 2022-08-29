Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene responded to a number of tree and wire calls on Friday throughout the region due to severe thunderstorms. Mutual aid also received requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 26-28, including the following:
Friday
4:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
6:26 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
11:07 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle fire. Nothing found.
11:29 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Fullam Hill Road, two-car vehicle crash. One person transported to Cheshire Medical Center.
12:13 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:22 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 826 Marlboro Road, structure call. Smoke coming from garage, mutual aid dispatched.
2:53 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 936 Route 123, service call.
3:10 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. No injuries.
5:15 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. Single-vehicle crash, no injuries.
7:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Wood St., fire alarm.
9:10 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Back Ashuelot Road, vehicle crash. Car crashed into pole, no medical transports.
Saturday
1:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, vehicle crash. Vehicle rolled over, no medical transports.
5:32 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 549 Main St., fire alarm.
6:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Main St., fire alarm.
7:30 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 331 Main St., service call.
8:20 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old New Ipswich Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:28 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 42 East Road, medical call. One person fell through floor of building under construction, airlifted to Elliott Hospital in Manchester.
11:18 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, three-car vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Winchester St., fire alarm.
12:14 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 28 Jaffrey Road, service call.
12:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. Motorcycle and car, no medical transports.
1:01 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle fire. Fire in the back of a vehicle, under control by 2:51 p.m.
5:11 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cutter Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
5:15 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 120 Currier Avenue, service call.
9:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Park Avenue, fire alarm.
9:55 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 3 Main St., fire alarm.
9:58 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, vehicle crash. Vehicle rolled over, no medical transports.
Sunday
12:11 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Chesham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:25 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
7:37 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Log Cabin Road, mutual aid call. Assisting with Ashby, Mass., brush fire.
10:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Emerald St., service call.
10:43 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Atkinson St., vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
5:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Winter St., fire alarm.
7:11 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.