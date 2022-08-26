Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 25, including:
1:22 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 16 Church St., fire alarm.
1:51 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 73 Main St., fire alarm.
2:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 816 Court St., fire alarm.
4:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Emerald St., fire alarm.
6:06 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 147 Log Cabin Road, mutual aid call.
8:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
8:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gunn Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 321 Marlboro St., odor investigation, nothing found.
9:45 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., service call.
5:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, report of smoke, nothing found.
5:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 827 Court St., minor grease fire that was contained to the stove.
6:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 102 Appian Way, fire alarm.
7:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., report of smoke behind Hannaford, nothing found.
Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.