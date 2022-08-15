Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, including:
Friday
6:48 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Rubeor Drive, tree/wires/transformer.
11:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Key Road, fire alarm.
3:06 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:08 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 449 Route 12A, fire alarm.
6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Cheshire Medical Center. Driver hit a tree. No further information available.
7 p.m., Antrim Fire Department tot 9 North Main St., appliance fire. Fire was contained within oven.
8:47 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Kimball Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
9:37 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital. No further information available.
11:03 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Hayward Drive, brush/smoke investigation. Turned out to be a permitted burn.
Saturday
12:50 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:34 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Taylor Hill Road, vehicle crash. One transported to hospital via helicopter. No further information available.
6:22 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Middle Oxbow Road, tree/wires/transformer.
6:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 82 Meadow Road, odor investigation. Nothing found.
9:32 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Plowshare Lane, fire alarm.
1:27 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Farrington Road, brush/smoke investigation. 3/4 of an acre caught fire, later contained by firefighters. Fire Department returned Sunday, Aug. 14, to check on it. No further information available.
2:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Baker Street, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
4:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 18 Windy Row, brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
7:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, report of propane odor in the building.
7:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:16 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:18 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
12:34 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:37 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 134 FMRHS Road, fire alarm.
7:10 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Hamilton Court, brush/smoke investigation.
8:01 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cheshire Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., service call.
8:29 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Key Road, fire alarm.
10:49 a.m., Nelson Fire Department to 46 Mcintire Road, fire alarm.
10:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Two transported to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
11:08 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash. One transported to hospital by ambulance. No further information available.
12:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Barker Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:12 p.m., Jaffrey Fire department to Lord View Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
3:38 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Harriet Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
4:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
4:47 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Georges Field, gas investigation.
5:42 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Vernon Street, service call.
8:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 14 Pine St., fire alarm.
10:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm
