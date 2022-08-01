Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, July 29 to July 31, including:
Friday
4:38 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 75 Marcy Hill Road, service call.
5:34 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
11:31 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodburn Road, vehicle fire. Unfounded.
11:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Maple Avenue, fire alarm.
1:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
3:38 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 26 Joslin Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:47 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Monadnock. No further information available.
6:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 Route 119, fire alarm.
8:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 126 Key Road, municipal fire system.
Saturday
6:55 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 306 Webb Depot Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
2:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Park Ave., service call.
3:13 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to North Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 775 Old Homestead Highway, appliance fire. Oven fire. No further information available.
6:12 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 Davidson Road, fire alarm.
6:48 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
6:56 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 149 Peabody Hill Road, appliance fire. Oven fire. No further information available.
7:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Elm St., service call.
8:36 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Krif Road, fire alarm.
8:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 6 Railroad St., fire alarm.
8:50 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Middle Hancock Road, outside/dumpster fire. Charcoal grill tipped over.
10:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle fire. Report of smoke coming from vehicle.
Sunday
4:33 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
8:09 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle fire. No injuries.
11:54 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 101 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:52 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:33 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Elm Avenue, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
8:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 881 Marlboro Road, fire alarm.
9:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Rubeor Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 145 Concord Road, fire alarm.
