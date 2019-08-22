Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Aug. 21, including:
3:04 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jarmany Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:31 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
12:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash, one patient transported.
12:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Blossom St., fire alarm.
1:20 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer.
2:31 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to South Road, fire alarm.
2:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 2 Union St., assist other agency.
3:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, motor vehicle crash, one patient transported.
3:51 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to North Hinsdale Road, rollover crash, one patient transported.
4:36 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 48 South Shore Drive, assist other agency.
5:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 35 Ashuelot Main St., fire alarm.
5:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 597 Wheeler Rand Road, mutual aid.
6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 Blossom St., service call.