Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 6, including:
7:26 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Main St., fire alarm.
8:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, brush/smoke investigation.
12:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, fire alarm.
2:28 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 106 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
3:24 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.
5:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to South Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:18 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Davis St., service call.
9:22 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 63 Cleaves Road, fire alarm.
9:55 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, Monadnock Paper Mills, electrical problem.
11:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., fire alarm.