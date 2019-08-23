Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Aug. 22, including:
7:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 359 Jordan Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:15 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 49 Main St., fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Hunt Road, vehicle crash with one medical transport to Monadnock Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
12:14 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 61 Pine Cliff Road, fire alarm.
12:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Grimes Road, fire alarm.
12:38 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to South Woodbound Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
12:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 298 Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 14 Pinnacle Lane, odor investigation.
2:57 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lower Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:05 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
6:28 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
6:32 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Woodcrest Drive, fire alarm.
11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Woodland Heights, fire alarm.