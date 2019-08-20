Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Aug. 19, including:
12:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Gates St., fire alarm.
12:50 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 10 Bassett Court, carbon monoxide call.
6:44 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to River Road, tree/wire/transformer call.
7:37 a.m., Wilmington Fire Department to 54 East Dover Road, fire alarm.
8:22 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 750 Route 12A, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Pearl St., fire alarm.
11:52 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 137 Wally Stone Lane, fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 63 Community Way, service call.
1:35 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further information not available.
4:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Optical Ave., motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, further information not available.
7:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush and smoke investigation.
7:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Burke Road, fire alarm.
9:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 133 Main St., electric issue with vehicle, no injuries.
10:11 p.m., Bellow Falls Fire Department to 225 Rockingham St., tree/wires/transformer call.