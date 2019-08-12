Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Aug. 9, Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11, including:
Friday
6:43 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Hurricane Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:56 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Sunset Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, fire alarm.
9:05 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 142 Main St., fire alarm.
10:38 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
2:44 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 184 Jaffrey Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport.
3:13 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Grassy Pond Road, assist other agency.
4:45 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 71 North Fitzwilliam, mutual aid.
5:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 135 Dublin Road, structure fire, held at first alarm. Scene cleared by 5:33.
6:17 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:43 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
8:51 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:39 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 63, wilderness/tech rescue call.
7:35 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, brush/smoke investigation.
10:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., fire alarm.
Sunday
1:39 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
10:56 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 2 Highland Ave., service call.
11:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Water St., fire alarm.
12:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash, three medical transports, no further information available.
1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Court St., mutual aid.
2:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 49 Court St., carbon monoxide alarm.
5:24 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 10 Lawrence St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.