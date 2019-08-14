Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 13, including:
8:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hunt Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:10 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
2:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Franklin Mountain Crossing, fire alarm.
2:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 501 Main St., hazardous materials call, nothing found.
5:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sandy Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:02 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.