Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 13, including:

8:09 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Hunt Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.

12:10 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information immediately available.

2:11 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Franklin Mountain Crossing, fire alarm.

2:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 501 Main St., hazardous materials call, nothing found.

5:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sandy Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:02 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, fire alarm.

