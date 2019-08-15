Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Aug. 14, including:
2:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 93 Railroad St., fire alarm.
6:02 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 2 Greenhall Road, mutual aid.
10:39 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 48 White Birch Drive, liquid propane gas call.
11:33 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 17 Nancys Way, fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 326 Gray Hill Road, fire alarm.
1:51 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Pleasant Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:14 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, fuel spill.
3:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 36 Spaulding Road, fire alarm.
6:08 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 4 McKinley Circle, call for structure fire, nothing found.
8:54 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 780 Northfield Road and 43 Canal St., respectively. Motor vehicle crash, motorcyclist into a pole. Patient fled the scene in a vehicle and was later found by police on Canal Street and flown to the hospital by helicopter. Police were unavailable for further information.