Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 20, including:
1:20 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 14 Parker St., odor investigation, dead animal found.
9:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Lounsbury Lane, tree/wires/transformer.
9:23 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Lounsbury Lane, electrical hazard.
10:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
11:22 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 7 High St., structure fire, held at first alarm.
12:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.
12:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Pearl St., service call.
1:57 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:14 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 33 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
2:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Martell Court, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Brooklyn Way, service call.
3:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Union Street, tree/wires/transformer.
8:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Butler Ct., fire alarm.
10:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 40 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.