Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 27, including:
11:20 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 27 Rhododendron Road, fire alarm.
11:21 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 119 Thayer Brook Road, plugged chimney.
11:25 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
12:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 268 West St., fire alarm.
2:03 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 8 Snow Road, fire alarm.
3:52 and 5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
5:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
6:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:43 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, crash involving a motorcycle, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available from police.
8:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 97 Main St., service call.
9:52 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Atherton Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.