Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Aug. 15, including:
3:37 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., fire alarm.
8:32 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, three-vehicle crash with medical transport, no further information available from police.
8:48 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Cheshire Turnpike, vehicle into pole, no medical transport.
9:01 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Gilsum Road, motor vehicle fire.
9:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, liquid propane gas call.
10:11 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash involving bicycle, no transport.
11:02 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Summer St., fire alarm.
11:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 410 West St., odor investigation.
2:59 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 190 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
4:42 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to New Hampshire Turnpike, assisting another department with motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 1 Pleasant St., carbon monoxide call, faulty detector.
8:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 347 Pearl St., carbon monoxide call.
8:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 25 Charlonne St., service call.