Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Aug. 23, Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, including:
Friday
12:17 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 35 Henry St., fire alarm.
1:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Main St., reported structure fire, nothing found.
5:10 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Willow Court, service call.
6:33 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, service call.
7:07 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 4 School House Road, fire alarm.
10:50 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 52 School St., service call.
12:15 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, outside/dumpster fire.
12:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 424 Old Walpole Road, fire alarm.
7:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Whitcomb Mill Road, reported structure fire, nothing found.
9:26 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 108 Dickey Hill Road, mutual aid.
10:17 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, assist with a police matter.
Saturday
8:18 and 8:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
9:20 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Appian Way, service call.
9:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash with no medical transport.
10:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Ralston St., service call.
10:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
11:58 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Crossfield St., fire alarm.
12:51 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
12:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1207 Route 202, service call.
3:58 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Woodbury Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8 and 9:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Appian Way, fire alarm.
9:27 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Kings Highway, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
Sunday
8:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 817 Court St., fire alarm.
11:56 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Recycle Way, fire inside an old paper mill on a 6-foot-by-8-foot cube of paper, contained to a first-alarm fire and extinguished without injuries.
2:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 1 Sand hill Road, fire alarm.
3:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 749 Forest Road, fire alarm.
4:42 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, motor vehicle crash with two medical transports, no further information immediately available.
6:19 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motor vehicle crash with no medical transports.
7:24 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 12 Suburban Acres, fire alarm.
7:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Emerald St., fire alarm.