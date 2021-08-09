Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Aug. 6-8, including the following:
Friday
9:51 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Main St., reported propane odor in the area.
1:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
6:44 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 4 N. Ridge Road, carbon monoxide call.
Saturday
12:31 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Winchester St., fire alarm.
2:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:15 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Stanhope Ave., fire alarm.
12:18 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Richmond Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
1:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Trowbridge Road, service call.
3:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
3:41 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Murdough Hill Road, vehicle fire.
3:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 67 Old Homestead Highway, carbon monoxide call.
4:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Hancock Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 543 Washington St., service call.
6:39 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Lang Road, wilderness rescue, SUV stuck in the woods.
7:28 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 484 Route 12 South, odor investigation.
10:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Stanhope Ave., fire alarm.
11:44 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, vehicle fire.
11:59 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Greenfield Road, service call.
Sunday
12:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Carpenter St., fire alarm.
5:53 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 50 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
7:16 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Middle Street, fire alarm.
9:37 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:45 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 3 Main St., fire alarm.
12:26 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, first alarm.
1:16 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 289 Breed Road, fire alarm.
1:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 290 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
2:10 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 466 Route 9, outside fire, illegal burn.
3:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, fire alarm.
3:17 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 55 Park St., mutual aid call.
3:36 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 17 Scotland Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:25 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Miner Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:56 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Prescott Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 679 Old Homestead Highway, fire alarm.
7:49 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to N.H. Route 12 N, vehicle crash, one person transported for medical treatment, no further information available.
8:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., fire alarm.
9:16 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, wilderness/tech rescue. A lost hiker was found safe.
9:52 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 50 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
10:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 480 Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.