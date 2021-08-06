Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 5, including the following:
8:04 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 14 Swanzey Lake Road, unfounded report of propane odor in the area.
10:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Royal Ave., service call.
11:03 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Willard Pond Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Trowbridge Road, service call.
12:17 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 174 Pako Ave., odor investigation.
1:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 93rd St., reported propane odor in the building.
2:54 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
4:14 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 21 Henry St., fire alarm.
5:46 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:53 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 3 Mill Road, carbon monoxide call.
11:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Main St., fire alarm.