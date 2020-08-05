In addition to numerous calls about downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 4, including the following:
1:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 George St., fire alarm.
6:39 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 185 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
8:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Martell Court, fire alarm.
3:00 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
4:45 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 724 Main St., fire alarm.
4:57 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.
5:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Riverview St., gas investigation.
5:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Darling Road, reported vehicle crash, trees fell on car. No injuries reported.
5:22 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 342 Carley Road, odor investigation.
5:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 53 High St., odor investigation.
5:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 331 Pearl St., fire alarm.
5:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Citizens Way, odor investigation.
5:44 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 645 Route 119, service call.
5:49 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., service call.
6:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Gilsum St., reported structure fire, odor of smoke in the attic. No injuries or significant damage reported.
6:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 238 Base Hill Road, other call.
10:19 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 203 Main St., fire alarm.