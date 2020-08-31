Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 28-30, including the following:
Friday
2:21 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 5 Poplar Court, assist other agency.
11:25 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 24 Blakeville Road, hazmat call.
1:30 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, service call.
5:48 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 121 Church St., fire alarm.
8:44 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 817 N.H. Route 12 South, brush/smoke investigation.
8:46 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 43 Wedgewood Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
11:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 267 Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:14 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:54 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 63 Gibbs Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:25 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 1 Mine Ledge Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:30 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 118 Scenic Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
5:47 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 138 Dodge Brook Road, two-alarm structure fire, no medical transport.
5:56 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 3 White Brook Road, fire alarm.
7:57 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 379 Main St., fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Holt Place, service call.
9:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 191 West St., vehicle collided with a bicyclist, no medical transport.
9:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Avalon Place, fire alarm.
9:27 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 814 Route 63, brush/smoke investigation.
9:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.
Sunday
1:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 267 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
3:28 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 0 Athol-Richmond Road, mutual aid.
1:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., service call.
1:37 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 56 Sugar House Road, fire alarm.
1:48 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 1 Jaffrey Road, vehicle collided with a bicyclist, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
4:12 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 179 Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:30 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 71 Murdough Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Woodbury St., service call.
5:37 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 39 Warwick Road, mutual aid call.
5:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 W. Surry Road, fire alarm.