Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Aug. 2, including the following:
3:36 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, rollover vehicle crash, vehicle was found, but no one was found in or around the vehicle.
6:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Ash Brook Court, fire alarm.
7:22 and 10:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 828 Court St., odor investigation.
12:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 32 Oliver Hill Road, service call.
2:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 135 Dublin Road, gas investigation.
4:49 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to East Monomonac Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:56 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Windy Row, odor investigation.
7:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Damon Court, brush/smoke investigation.
8:33 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 217 Old Keene Road, service call.
9:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Vine Street, odor investigation.
11:11 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Dublin Road, outside/dumpster fire, campfire at campground.