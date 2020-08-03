Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 31-Aug. 2, including the following:
Friday
6:57 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Black Brook Road, fire alarm.
7:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
3:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Baker St., service call.
3:47 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:53 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 138 Turnpike Road, other call.
6:36 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Payson Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
7:04 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
8:16 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Nichols Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
11:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 119 Winchester St., assist other agency.
Saturday
8:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Gemini Drive, fire alarm.
9:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Gemini Drive, service call.
10:18 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Alstead Center Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 298 West St., service call.
1:51 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 92 Cross St., carbon monoxide call.
2:53 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 320 Brattleboro Road, odor investigation.
4:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Webber Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:27 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
10:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:32 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Hinsdale Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, service call.
10:19 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
12:24 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Doane Hill Road, mutual aid call.
12:27 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, service call.
1:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 748 North St., vehicle fire.
2:45 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle rollover, two people transported via Northfield Ambulance to the Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, Mass. for minor injuries.
4:19 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 28 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
5:20 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:17 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Blakeville Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Fox Ave, fire alarm.
8:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Nut Hatch Lane, fire alarm.