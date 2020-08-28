Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Aug. 27, including the following:
6:40 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 255 Horseshoe Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.
9:50 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 83 Foley Road, odor investigation.
2:31 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Monadnock View Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 9 Gray Hill Road, service call.
4:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 14 Carolyn Lane, service call.
4:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., gas investigation.
7:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Emerald Street, outside/dumpster fire.
10:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
11:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 3 Wilson Pond Road, odor investigation.