Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, Aug. 27, including the following:

6:40 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 255 Horseshoe Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Cypress St., fire alarm.

9:50 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 83 Foley Road, odor investigation.

2:31 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Monadnock View Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.

3:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 9 Gray Hill Road, service call.

4:23 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 14 Carolyn Lane, service call.

4:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 508 Washington St., gas investigation.

7:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Emerald Street, outside/dumpster fire.

10:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.

11:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 3 Wilson Pond Road, odor investigation.

 