Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, Aug. 26, including:
2:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., odor investigation.
4:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
5:16 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 170 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
6:01 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
9:20 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:46 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:46 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 85 Upham Road, mutual aid call.
Noon, Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:31 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 29 Avery Circle, fire alarm.
1:10 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
1:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 132 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
2:44 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Monument Road, vehicle crash, one person taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with minor lower-body injuries. No further information available.
2:48 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:29 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 232 Brush Brook Road, fire alarm.
3:37 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 120 Main St., fire alarm.
4:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 101, reported vehicle fire turned out to be smoke coming from a tire.
8:04 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Treelyn Road, water rescue for swimmer in distress, person was taken to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.