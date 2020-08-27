Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, Aug. 26, including the following:
10:46 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 24 Depot St., electrical hazard.
11:44 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to South Woodbound Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Ash Brook Road, small propane leak.
1:34 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 375 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 91 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
2:01 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 23 School St., service call.
4:54 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 255 Horseshoe Road, brush fire, no reported injuries or property damage.
5:02 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Mine Ledge Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Howard St., brush/smoke investigation.