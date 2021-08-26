Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, Aug. 25, including:
8:34 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 49 Squantum Road, fire alarm.
8:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
9:39 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 7 Knowlton St., fire alarm.
10:40 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 160 Main St., odor investigation.
12:09 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 0 Miller Park Road, wilderness/tech rescue. A hiker with a knee injury was carried out of Miller State Park.
12:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Foster St., fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 10, tree/wires/transformer.
2:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. One person taken to hospital out of precaution.
4:58 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, fire alarm.
7:32 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 13 Templeton Turnpike, fire alarm.
7:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 716 NH Route 12, illegal burn.
9:37 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 19 Summer St., two-alarm structure fire. Hillsborough, Bennington, Francestown, Hancock, Peterborough and Stoddard fire departments were at the scene. No injuries reported. Additional information was not immediately available Thursday morning.