Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, Aug. 25, including the following:
6:45 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 158 Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
3:53 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 301 Francestown Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 92 Back Ashuelot Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:52 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Doanes Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:38 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 63, vehicle crash, no medical transport.