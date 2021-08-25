Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 24, including:
12:01 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Sawyers Crossing Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:32 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Meadow View Road, fire alarm.
5:59 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Tolman Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:35 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to Cold Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:28 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 61 Musterfield Heights Road, fire alarm.
10:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
1:18 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 214 Sawyers Crossing Road, fire alarm.
2:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
2:44 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 88 Barnett Hill Road, fire alarm.
3:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Brook St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:58 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 80 West St., tree/wires/transformer call.
4:45 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Fullam Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.
4:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 320 Scotland Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:44 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 2 South Woods Road, reported structure fire that turned out to be smoke in a microwave.
8:21 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:24 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 10 North Winchester St., fire alarm.