Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, Aug. 24, including the following:
12:26 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 229 Cheshire Turnpike, roadside fire caused by downed telephone wires.
10:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
1:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Hurricane Road, service call.
2:07 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 25 High St., fire alarm.
2:42 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 651 Cold Pond Road, fire alarm.
2:55 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 141 Staddle Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:51 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 42 Warwick Road, mutual aid call.
6:06 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
11:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 West St., service call.