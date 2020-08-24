Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday through Sunday, Aug. 21-23, including the following:
Friday
3:31 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported for medical treatment, no further details were available.
6:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, brush/smoke investigation.
7:11 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Blackberry Lane, fire alarm.
9:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Monument Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:17 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Blackberry Lane, service call.
10:55 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash, one person transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
12:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Birch Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
12:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Eastern Ave., fire alarm.
1:54 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Doane Hill Road, mutual aid call.
4:17 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 7 Ash St., odor investigation.
4:36 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, at least one person transported for medical treatment, no further details were available.
8:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Mountain View Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:11 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 110 Prescott Hill Road, fire alarm.
11:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
12:08 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:32 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 89 Main St., vehicle fire.
1:10 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Anderson Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Cypress St., odor investigation.
6:46 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 12 Church Place, outdoor fire.
6:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
7:23 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 12 Mechanic St., outdoor fire.
8:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 Route 202, unknown type fire.
9:26 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Rockingham Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 444 West St., outdoor fire.
Sunday
1:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 44 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.
9:08 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Henry St., carbon monoxide call.
11:04 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 26 Main St., service call.
11:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., fire alarm.
11:38 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 31 Headlands Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:39 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 12 Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, one person transported for medical treatment, no further details were available.
2:27 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 789 Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:31 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 81 Oliver Hill Road, carbon monoxide call.
2:33 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:35 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 176 Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:49 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:53 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 37 West St., fire alarm.
3:07 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 147 W Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:28 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 186 Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:03 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 255 Woodbound Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:19 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Rhododendron Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:15 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 518 West Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:24 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 269 Sunset Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:44 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to 82 Temple Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:10 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 172 Jaffrey Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:42 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Martin Cook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 Leverett St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:30 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 479 N.H. Route 119 E, brush/smoke investigation.
9:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 591 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
9:40 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, hazmat call.
11:51 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 82 Tolman Road, tree/wires/transformer call.