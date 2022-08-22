Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, including:
Friday
4:29 a.m., Surry Fire Department to 51 Cider Mill Road, fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Spruce St., carbon monoxide alarm.
9:36 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 480 Branch Road, fire alarm.
11:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 310 Marlboro St., service call.
11:10 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 221 Main St., service call.
11:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 138 School St., fire alarm.
11:48 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., structure fire. Unfounded.
11:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 11 Vernon St., fuel spill. Oil spilled in basement.
2:59 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Meetinghouse Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center.
3:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. Three transported by ambulance. No further information available.
3:37 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Westminster Street, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Springfield Hospital. No further information available.
4:04 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:04 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 126 Upper Walpole Road, service call.
6:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Chestnut St., service call.
8:42 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 24 Rockingham St., odor investigation.
9:18 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Base Hill Road, trees/wires/transformer call.
9:52 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Goamko Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
12:33 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, outside/dumpster fire. Couch on fire.
1:45 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to Interstate 91, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance. No further information available.
5:57 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Meadow View Road, vehicle fire. False report.
8:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire department to 20 Grove St., fire alarm.
10:51 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 154 Rockingham St., structure fire. Possible electrical fire.
12:19 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 154 Rockingham St., electrical hazard. Burnt motor on a rooftop unit.
12:44 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 617 Mountain Road, fire alarm.
1:33 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Old Brattleboro Road, outside/dumpster fire. Fire at the dump.
1:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 34 Ashuelot St., vehicle fire. No injuries.
3:57 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 85 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
4:59 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 617 Mountain Road, fire alarm.
7:47 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to North Main Street., brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
12:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 168 Washington St., appliance fire. Contained to the oven.
3:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Arch St., fire alarm.
3:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, brush/smoke investigation.
10:24 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
10:30 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 North Road, fire alarm.
1:17 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 27 Russell Avenue, service call
2:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 273 West St., service call.
4:16 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 711 Hinesburg Road, structure fire. Small fire extinguished by homeowner.
5:32 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 23 School St., fire alarm.
6:56 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to McAdam Road, trees/wires/transformer call.
8:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 207 Peterborough St., outside dumpster fire. Small brushfire caused by fireworks.
9:04 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 17 Myrtle St., odor investigation.
11:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Dort Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
