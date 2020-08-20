Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 19-20, including the following:
Wednesday
12:12 a.m. Bellows Falls Fire Department to 36 Williams St., fire alarm.
6:07 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to Brewery Road, service call.
7:13 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 535 Old Chesterfield Road, small propane leak.
8:14 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
10:36 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 48 Old Scotland Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:21 p.m. Richmond Fire Department to Route 32 North, assist another agency.
8:30 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peabody Hill Road, service call.
11:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 193 Elm St., brush/smoke investigation.
Thursday
7:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 155 Eastern Ave., service call.
7:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Elm St., fuel spill.
8:44 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 W. Swanzey Road, three-vehicle crash resulting in one vehicle fire, no medical transport.
10:27 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 45 Knight St., smoke from vehicle.
12:45 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1 NH Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Sugar Maple Lane, odor investigation.
2:08 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Stow Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
5:44 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 50 Main St., fire alarm.
5:44 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Kinson Lane, mutual aid call.
8:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Dickinson Road, brush/smoke investigation.