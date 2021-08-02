In addition to several service calls Friday due to flooding across the Monadnock Region Thursday night, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, July 30 to Aug. 1, including the following:
Friday
12:31 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Warrick Road, mutual aid call.
1:27 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 356 Forest Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:59 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
8:10 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 31 Howard Hill Road, odor investigation.
9:30 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 18 Farr Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:36 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 99 Route 9, fire alarm.
11:20 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 615 Rhododendron Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., fire alarm.
1:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 3 Oriole Avenue, fire alarm.
2:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Tower Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:57 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 16 Westminster St., fire alarm.
3:26 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 39 Stevens Lane, fire alarm.
4:28 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 99 Goddard Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:51 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., odor investigation.
5:24 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 941 Northfield Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:16 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, reported water rescue, unfounded.
8:25 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to 675 Granite Lake Road, reported boat fire, extinguished before fire department arrived.
8:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one medical transport.
9:03 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
8:19 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 176 Main St., odor investigation.
8:50 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 257 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
9:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 4 Fox Ave., service call.
9:31 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 248 Carley Road, service call.
11:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Brook St., fire alarm.
12:01 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 258 Clinton Road, service call.
1:04 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, service call.
2:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Franklin St., fire alarm.
3 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 12 Aetna St., call concerning a broken glass candle, no injuries or damage.
3:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 43 Arch St., service call.
8:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 192 Jordan Road, fire alarm.
9:58 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 119 Oxbow Road, odor investigation.
10:29 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 264 Welcome Hill Road, fire alarm.
10:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, tire fire.
Sunday
12:27 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 426 Route 9A, brush/smoke investigation.
6:18 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney St., fire alarm.
8:26 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 226 Upper Walpole Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:07 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.
1:16 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 108 Wally Stone Lane, fire alarm.
1:27 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to Charlestown Road, service call.
5:43 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 25 Rockingham St., fire alarm.
7:58 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12A, tree/wires/transformer call.