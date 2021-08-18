Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Aug. 17, including the following:
10:11 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No transports.
4:10 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 371 Monument Road, assist other agency.
4:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ralston Street, service call.
5:00 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 31 Vernon St., service call.
5:19 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 139 Squantum Road, electrical hazard. Report of possible electrical problem with hot tub; problem was found with motor instead.
7:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 43 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.