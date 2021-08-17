Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Aug. 16, including the following:
2:39 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 9 South Pond Road, fire alarm.
6:25 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 503 Southfield Lane, fire alarm.
6:32 and 6:59 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
8:26 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 Barker St., fire alarm.
9:10 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Granger Street, fire alarm.
11:19 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 799 Route 123, gas investigation.
Noon, Keene Fire Department to 25 Citizens Way, fire alarm.
12:24 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Poocham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Blake Street, other call.
2:16 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.